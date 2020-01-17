Political

ERA Cannot Use a Back Door to the U.S. Constitution

January 9th, 2020, while emotional women garbed in red Handmaid's Tale dress stood in solidarity outside the Virginia Capitol, ERA opponents cheered. Earlier that morning, the Department of Justice released an opinion asserting that the ERA is dead, validating the 1982 Supreme Court decision in NOW v. Idaho and dismissing Virginia’s attempts to pass it.

As the opinion says:

“Congress may not revive a proposed amendment after a deadline for its ratification has expired. Should Congress wish to propose the amendment anew, it may do so through the same procedures required to propose an amendment in the first instance, consistent with Article V of the Constitution.”

“With this opinion, we are hopeful ERA supporters in both Virginia and the rest of the country will stop claiming that there is only one state left to ratify the Amendment,” said Eagle Forum Chairman Anne Schlafly Cori. “The ratification process must start anew. Americans deserve a robust debate on the merits of the ERA.”