Political

U.S. Attorney General William Barr Confirmed to Speak at NRB 2020 Convention in Nashville

WASHINGTON -- The Honorable William P. Barr, Attorney General of the United States, is confirmed to speak Wednesday, February 26, during the NRB 2020 Christian Media Convention taking place February 25-28 in Nashville, Tennessee.

"At a time when the U.S. Constitution is being stretched by many to provide political rather than legal guidance, and while questions of corruption in government are at an all-time high, NRB deems the appearance of America's Attorney General at our national convention to be both significant and opportune," said Janet Parshall, NRB's Chairman of the Board.

"Our association holds a high regard for the law, as does General Barr," she continued. "We look forward, with much anticipation, to hearing what he will share with us as the chief law enforcement officer of the federal government. I believe his appearance will prove to be a highlight of our convention."

Under President George H.W. Bush, Barr served as the Deputy Attorney General from 1990 to 1991; the Assistant Attorney General of the Office of Legal Counsel from 1989 to 1990; and the 77th Attorney General of the United States from 1991 to 1993.

On December 7, 2018, President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Barr as the 85th Attorney General of the United States, and he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 14, 2019. Barr joins John Crittenden (1841 and 1850-1853) as one of only two people in U.S. history to serve twice as Attorney General.

Barr is scheduled to speak during the Afternoon Forum on February 26 that begins at 4 p.m. CT.

Every year, the NRB Christian Media Convention draws a wide range of participants, including radio and TV station owners and operators, pastors, church media professionals, radio and TV program producers, college educators, students, filmmakers, web and mobile developers, social media managers, book publishers and authors, marketing representatives, and ministry staff members.

In addition to the Attorney General, speakers this year include ministry leaders Ravi Zacharias and Andrew Brunson; Hollywood professionals DeVon Franklin, Kevin Sorbo, and Ashley Bratcher; policy experts Jay Sekulow, Gov. Mike Huckabee, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn; radio/podcast hosts Allie Stuckey and Carol Miller Swain; and many more.

"Thousands come to our Convention each year to find strategic connections; opportunities to draw attention to their work; and insights that will help them advance their mission, their organizations, and their careers," commented Troy Miller, NRB's Interim CEO. "The NRB Convention is a must-attend event for anyone who is actively engaged in reaching people for Jesus Christ through any and all types media."

A highlight of the annual gathering is the bustling Exposition, the world's largest marketplace dedicated to Christian media and ministry professionals seeking to harness the power of electronic media to spread the Gospel. Showcasing their products and services will be dozens of companies, ministries, and organizations, including broadcasters, nonprofits, educational institutions, publishers, media agencies, and broadcast equipment and software companies.

Other highlights include "talks" and "workshops" focused on church media, digital media, film, international ministry, radio, and TV; a Learning Arena; networking receptions; 24-hour student production competitions; a film pitch-a-thon; a TV showcase; a special breakfast honoring Israel; musical performances by artists including Keith & Kristyn Getty, REBORN, Seth & Nirva, and more; presentation of NRB's 2020 special service and media awards; and film screenings.

NRB 2020 will take place February 25-28 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, while NRB's award-winning Exposition - featuring dozens of exhibitors - will be open February 26-28.

Members of the press who desire to cover NRB 2020 must register in advance. For more information about press registration, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Convention details can be found at nrbconvention.org.