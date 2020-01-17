Political

Women Oppose ERA

Eagle Forum stood as a voice of opposition as ERA supporters gathered in Richmond in their latest attempt to pass the amendment. Our Chairman, Anne Schlafly Cori, participated in a press conference, along with many other notable conservative women, in Richmond, Virginia outlining the lies ERA proponents have long used defending the amendment.

Eagle Forum has consistently opposed Virginia’s attempts to become the final and 38th state to pass the ERA. It is vital to remind lawmakers that for the state’s passage to count as the final state needed to reach the 2/3rds majority and ultimately lead to ratification, Congress must retroactively remove the 7-year ratification deadline. Indeed, Congress recently brought a resolution to the committee that removes the ERA’s deadline, setting a dangerous precedent allowing these lawmakers the ability to legislate away laws they no longer like.

It seems Congress and ERA supporters have no problem making political statements under the guise of bringing women equal representation. In reality, the ERA effectively erases women in its effort to create equality through a sex-neutral society. Upon ratification, the days of women-only prisons and shelters, accommodations for pregnant and nursing women, and government-created programs for women, like WIC will be no more.

But, more importantly, the ERA will be the method Virginia Democrats use to facilitate their abortion-on-demand agenda. Last session, they supported House Bill 2491, which allowed for third-trimester abortions and led to discussions on infanticide. As Governor Northam said:

“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

“It is clear Virginia Democrats have failed to consider the consequences to both women and the state in their haste to pass the ERA. The state should instead follow the actions of Alabama, Louisiana, and North Dakota in filing suit against unlawful efforts to pass the ERA,” said Anne Schlafly Cori. “Without opposition, ERA supporters will succeed in their attempts to undermine the delicate balance of power in the name of “equal rights.”