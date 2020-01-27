Political

After 47 Years of Decriminalized Abortion, Pro-Life Movement is Positioned for Victory

WASHINGTON -- As the nation marks the 47th memorial of the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that decriminalized abortion in America, the Pro-Life Movement is finally positioned for victory.

"For over 47 years, people of faith have worked and prayed for an end of abortion, and today, those prayers are being answered. We are closer than ever to achieving that goal. But we stand at a crossroads as we face an election in November that will determine the fate of millions of babies that are yet to be conceived," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.

Since the election of Donald J. Trump as President in 2016, there has been a fundamental shift in administration policies that now aim to respect and protect innocent life from conception until natural death. Most significantly, President Trump is transforming the judiciary in this nation. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is now balanced for the first time in memory. Two new Supreme Court justices have joined the nation's highest court, where there is now a likelihood that Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

"We must elect true pro-life Republicans on the state and national level in 2020. Pro-life forces must gain control of the U.S. House and maintain control of the Senate. No seats can be lost to pro-abortion Democrats or Republicans. And we must work hard to ensure the re-election of Donald J. Trump as President," said Newman. "Should we fail at that task, a Democrat administration will surely strip away life-affirming policies in favor of those that protect and promote abortion. That would be a set-back from which we would be hard-pressed to recover. This is not just another four-year election. Its effects will reverberate down through the decades, for good or for evil."

Earlier this month, Operation Rescue released a two-part report on the Status of Abortion Facilities based on data obtained through a survey of every abortion facility in the nation. That report showed that abortion businesses positioning themselves to survive the end of Roe v. Wade. More abortion facilities are now dispensing dangerous abortion drugs, and there has been a 46 percent increase in abortion facilities that are willing to conduct lucrative late-term abortions after the first trimester of pregnancy to compensate in a contracting abortion market. (Part 1; Part 2)

Also released by Operation Rescue this month was a video compilation of 100 life-threatening medical emergencies in 2019 alone that required ambulance transport of women from abortion facilities to hospital emergency rooms. This video presents evidence that tears the façade off the Abortion Cartel's favorite rhetoric that abortion-related complications and hospitalizations are rare.

"We obviously have a lot more to do to make America abortion-free and push back against the attempted reorganization of the Abortion Cartel. The key to accomplishing this long-awaited victory lies at the ballot box this November, and in the prayers and continued work of the Pro-Life Movement," said Newman. "Let us prioritize the 2020 election and wisely use our votes to build a nation that can one day soon become abortion free."

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America. Click here to support Operation Rescue.