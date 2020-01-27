Political

World Premiere: 'UNSUSTAINABLE - The UN's Agenda for World Domination'

Free Screening Friday, February 7, 2020 -- 5:00 PM Pacific

TWO-PART MINI SERIES TAKES CRITICAL LOOK AT THE UNITED NATIONS AND ITS THEORIES ABOUT WAR, POPULATION, POVERTY, PROPERTY RIGHTS, GUNS and CLIMATE CHANGE.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- The world premiere for UNSUSTAINABLE will start Friday, 07 February 2020 at 5PM Pacific (8PM Eastern). For a limited period of time, single-family home owners, real estate investors, farmers, historic property owners and impoverished and/or disarmed people around the world are invited to join UN skeptics and UN apologists to screen Part I - "The Theory" of this 2-part mini series.

The Premiere site is www.UNsustainable.us/premiere and other sites as announced. Screening is free and DVDs will be available from MOVIE PUBS after the release of Part II - "The Reality."

Part I - "The Theory" -- in association with MATRIX ENTERTAINMENT and OATH KEEPERS -- is 80 minutes long. Synopsis, trailer, expert clips available at the official website at www.UNsustainable.us

UNSUSTAINABLE features Agenda 21 experts TOM DEWEESE, ROSA KOIRE, MICHAEL SHAW, DEBBIE BACIGALUPI, LORD CHRISTOPHER MONKTON, WILLIE SOON, REV. STEVEN CRAFT and Constitutional experts EDWIN VIEIRA, KRISANNE HALL, JOHN McMANUS, G. EDWARD GRIFFIN, PASTOR CHUCK BALDWIN, STEWART RHODES, DAVID KOPACZ and others. UNSUSTAINABLE is award-winning filmmaker, JAMES JAEGER's, 10th political documentary centering on the U.S. Constitution and Biblical principles that informed it. Produced by Matrix Productions, previous films include CORPORATE FASCISM, MOLON LABE, CULTURAL MARXISM, GOOD GUYS WITH GUNS, MAINSTREAM and Telly Award-winning FIAT EMPIRE featuring RON PAUL.

UNSUSTAINABLE traces the history of the UN and its "unifying principles" that have led to Agenda 21 and its spawns, Agenda 2030 and the Green New Deal under the banner of "Sustainable Development." Is the UN using the environment and climate change to "justify" what guest expert, PAT BUCHANAN, calls an embryonic World Government? That's "The Theory."

