Political

Touchdown for Life

A Supreme Court Vacancy on the bench always incites discussions around the likelihood of the next Justice in helping to overturn Roe v. Wade. Champions of the pro-life cause have certainly decreased the number of deaths due to abortion. Yet, there are still over 600 million abortions annually and to get to 0, we must facilitate a culture of life.

The following is the number of abortions reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from selected reporting areas (As of November 29, 2019):

2016: 623,471

2015: 638,169

2014: 652,639

2013: 644,435

2012: 699,202

2011: 730,322

2010: 765,651

2009: 789,217

2008: 825,564

2007: 827,609

2006: 852,385

2000: 857,475>

1995: 1,210,883

1990: 1,429,247

1985: 1,328,570

1980: 1,297,606

Consequently, many individuals have risen up to care for women and men that find themselves in a difficult position while expecting a baby. One of these is former NFL Champion, Benjamin Watson. He played for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and most recently, the New England Patriots. In 2018, he was one of three finalists to receive the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award by the NFL Network.

More importantly, he also has a strong faith that guides his lifework. Watson was a featured speaker at the 2017 March for Life and then he produced a documentary presenting both sides of the abortion debate. The film, Divided Hearts of America, was recently released and, according to Watson, its purpose is “… to unveil the truth about abortion, the laws, the history and where our country is headed. I believe in the sanctity of life, be it in the womb or on your deathbed. That’s my conviction. But with the film, I’ll engage those who disagree and hear their reasoning. The No. 1 thing I’m looking for is empathy on both sides.”

Almost two weeks ago our very own Tabitha Walter had the privilege of attending a prescreening of Divided Hearts of America and she said, “it was a powerful testimony and reflection on the state of abortion.” To learn more about this film and Benjamin Watson’s work in the pro-life movement, be sure to listen to our latest Engage with Eagle Forum episode “Touchdown for Life.” You might just find out what Disney movie Watson loves the best!

Listen to “Touchdown for Life” ” on our website, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Please also consider leaving us a rating and review and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.