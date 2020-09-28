Political

CMA Doctors Laud President's Executive Order on Care for Newborns, Call on Congress to Pass Related Legislation

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The nation's largest faith-based health professionals' organization, the Christian Medical Association* (CMA, www.cmda.org), today expressed thanks for the President's signing of an executive order guaranteeing appropriate medical care for babies born alive, regardless of disability or other factors.

Dr. Jeffrey Barrows, an OB/Gyn and CMA's Senior Vice President for Bioethics and Public Policy, said, "This executive order is not only a legal tool to ensure that hospitals provide care for babies born alive; it is also an important affirmation of the aims of our medical profession, which are to respect life, to pursue healing and to never do harm.

"As an obstetrician, I have seen babies born with challenging disabilities. But these disabilities do not subtract anything from their inherent, God-given value as a human being. As healthcare professionals, we must keep this value uppermost in our minds as we apply our medical skills with the compassion and justice that respects the inestimable value of every human life."

CMA's Director of Federal Relations Jonathan Imbody noted, "While the executive branch can only reach as far as federal funding and existing law allows to protect babies born alive, Congress still has the opportunity to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This legislation simply requires that, when an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, healthcare professionals must exercise the same degree of professional skill and care to protect the newborn as would be offered to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.

"Tragically, the abortion lobby's allies in Congress actually have filibustered in the Senate and continue to block in the House this fundamental human rights bill--legislation that simply protects the right to life of babies who have already been born. Americans who value life need to check their legislators' record on this issue and register their values at the ballot box on November 3."

Legislators' positions on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (S. 311 and H.R. 962) are available at www.votervoice.net/F2C/Bills. Individuals can encourage their legislators to pass the bills by visiting www.votervoice.net/F2C/Campaigns.

--------------------------

*The Christian Medical Association along with the Christian Dental Association forms the Christian Medical & Dental Associations.