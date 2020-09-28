Political

Supreme Court Nominee Could Impact Personhood Protection

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) today said it is cautiously optimistic that increased protection of the Personhood of the pre-born, the elderly, and the infirm in Georgia could be helped with the confirmation of President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

"Adding another pro-life jurist to the court is clearly a step in the right direction," GRTL Ricardo Davis said. "When deciding cases involving life issues, we can only hope that Judge Amy Coney Barrett holds fast to the convictions she has publicly expressed."

For example, while she reportedly has said she wonders if Roe will ever be overturned, she did rule in support of two Indiana pro-life laws during her time on the Seventh Circuit Court.

Davis said while every pre-born life is sacred, the stakes are especially high for Georgia's minority communities. "The most dangerous place for a Black child in Georgia is in the mother's womb."

He noted that African American women make up 30 percent of the state's female population, but account for 63 percent of all abortions in the state.

And that situation is getting worse. Among Black women in Georgia, 19,277 precious children were aborted in 2019, an increase of 3,709 over the previous year. By contrast, 6,290 white women aborted their children that year, an increase of 576 over the 2018 total."

"GRTL mourns the loss of every single child. It is especially troubling and heartbreaking that Black genocide in Georgia is alive and growing," Davis said. "This horrific tragedy needs to be addressed nationally, as well here in Georgia."

Davis said the ultimate solution to ending the horror of abortion in Georgia is to adopt a Personhood amendment to the state constitution. Such an amendment would recognize that the child in the womb has the inherent right to life and that right is protected from all legal and lethal threats.

"In the meantime, we will maintain our educational efforts stressing that all innocent life--from earliest biological beginning through natural death--deserves our protection.

Georgia Right to Life promotes respect and effective legal protection for all innocent human life from earliest biological beginning through natural death. GRTL is one of a number of organizations that have adopted Personhood as the most effective pro-life strategy for the 21st century.

SOURCE Georgia Right to Life (GRTL)