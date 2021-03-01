Political

Equality Act Just Another Step Toward Gender Ideology Adherence

This week, it’s a dumpster fire on Capitol Hill. While the second impeachment of President Trump was a waste of time, it had one positive: it prevented Floor movement of other bad leftist legislation.

And, this week their agenda is back on track and so is President Biden’s first 100 days to implement equity under the guise of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI).

Today, the House passed H.R. 5 or the Equality Act by a vote of 224-206. If signed into law by the President, the Equality Act will amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination based on SOGI. Sadly, this bill undermines many rights of all Americans, especially women and children. As Inez Stepman wrote in the Wall Street Journal:

“Under the guise of fairness, the Equality Act would forbid policymakers from ever taking into consideration the differences between men and women that are necessary in order to guarantee safety and equality of the sexes.

The Equality Act isn’t about protecting people from discrimination; it’s about compelling adherence to gender ideology. Don’t let its name fool you.”

But, the Left’s dedication to “adherence to gender ideology” is frighteningly strong. This week, Ryan T. Anderson’s book When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment was removed unexpectedly from Amazon. As Anderson reported:

“Amazon never informed me or my publisher that it was removing my book. And Amazon’s representatives haven’t responded to our inquiries about it. Perhaps they’re citing a religious objection to selling my book? Or maybe they only sell books with which they agree? (If so, they have a lot of explaining to do about why they carry Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.) If there’s a religious or speech objection, let’s hear it. But if it’s just an attempt to skew the conversation in the public square with an attempt to discredit one of the Equality Act’s most prominent critics, that’s a different matter.”

Stepman is correct when she said the Equality Act is about “adherence to gender ideology;” as is Biden’s Executive Order on SOGI discrimination, events like Drag Queen Story Hour, and Big Tech’s policing on Anderson. Make no mistake, Anderson’s book’s removal is just the first of many that will be targeted. The normalization of “wokeness” is the Left’s end goal. At Eagle Forum, we will never stop advocating against SOGI and the silencing of differing viewpoints not only at the Federal level, but also at the local level. To get involved with Eagle Forum, please contact us here. And, for more information on the Equality Act, be sure to stream to our podcast episode “Equality Act Erases Women.”