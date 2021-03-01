Political

Biden’s Comprehensive Immigration Bill Will Grant Amnesty to Millions

President Biden has already stopped construction on the border wall, opened the border to unsafe countries, reintroduced the “catch and release” program, and allowed immigrants coming over the U.S.-Mexico border to skip COVID testing. He has touted his wish list of amnesty provisions under the guise of “humanity.” Now, Congress is following suit by putting his immigration promises into law.

House Democrats introduced the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 which would grant citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants including those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Additionally, the bill expands chain migration, increases the Visa Lottery by 25,000 visas, and expands birthright citizenship among other amnesty provisions.

While Congress is fighting over these provisions, immigrants are seeing this as an incentive to flood the border. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released statistics on the actions they have been taking recently. Authorities made 78,000 arrests in January alone. Single adult Mexican encounters increased by 119% in the last year and illegal immigrants increased by 6% since December.

During a time where American workers are struggling to find employment and businesses are trying to stay afloat, open borders would devastate our economy. Elevating illegal immigrants over American citizens is extremely unfair. You must make your voice heard!

Call or email your Congressman today to ask them to vote NO on the U.S. Citizenship Act!

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Representative and Senators