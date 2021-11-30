Political

Pro-life Organizations and Leaders to Hold Major News Conference and Candlelight Vigil at the Supreme Court Today, Tuesday, November 30 for the Dobbs v. Jackson Case

WASHINGTON - Dobbs v. Jackson could be the case to dismantle and overturn Roe v. Wade after 48 years of abortion violence.

The events are being organized by Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution. Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

On Tuesday, November 30 at 3:00 PM, there will be a major news conference in front of the Supreme Court featuring national pro-life organizations and leaders. They will be discussing the Dobbs case and "How the pro-life movement will respond in a 'Post-Roe' America."

On Tuesday, November 30, at 7:00 PM, there will be a Candlelight Vigil at the Supreme Court with national pro-life leaders, organizations and members of Congress. They will be praying for the oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson the next day.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states:

"As an advocate for women, human rights and founder of life-affirming women's medical clinics, I am thrilled the tragic history of abortion violence in America, created by Roe v. Wade, is coming to an end. Our nation is now embracing the truth that unfettered access to abortion for the full nine months of pregnancy does not uplift women or advance justice and equality.

"After Roe v. Wade is dismantled, the pro-life community looks forward to working state by state to ensure abortion violence comes to an end. Stanton Healthcare will continue to offer women with unexpected pregnancies professional and compassionate healthcare as well as physical and emotional support for their family.

"The pro-life community is excited about a Post-Roe America where all life will be treated with equality."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, comments:

"Dr. Martin Luther King said, 'no lie can live forever' and 'the Arc of the Moral Universe is long, but it bends toward justice.' With the Dobbs v. Jackson case, we are seeing the lie of abortion and Roe v. Wade coming to an end and America bending toward justice.

"The greatest strength of the pro-life community has always been our grassroots energy and engagement. Therefore, we welcome a Post-Roe America where we will passionately work state by state and with local communities to end abortion and continue to provide support and care for mothers and their children.

"We will also tirelessly work to ensure ‘ending abortion violence' will be a major issue in the 2022 mid-term elections, local state races and the 2024 Presidential election.

"The pro-life/human rights community will never rest or be silent until abortion ends up on the scrapheap of history like chattel slavery and segregation. We are thankful to see Roe v. Wade and the violent legacy it created coming to an end."

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution