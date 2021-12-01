Political

Christian Medical & Dental Associations to Join in Pro-Life Rally at the U.S. Supreme Court on December 1

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- The 19,000-member Christian Medical & Dental Associations (CMDA), which is the nation's largest faith-based healthcare organization, will join a group of other pro-life healthcare advocates on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court tomorrow on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 to stand up for life as oral arguments are heard in the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health case.

"Every OB/Gyn—in fact, every healthcare professional for that matter—should want their patients treated according to empirically-sound medical research," said CMDA CEO Mike Chupp, MD, FACS. "We represent thousands of healthcare professionals across the United States who believe all women deserve access to the highest level of medical care. Pro-abortion doctors often rely on empirically-flawed medical research to promote their views on abortion. Using biased medical information is not only unethical; it's a disservice to women and their babies."

In the nearly 50 years since the Supreme Court wrongly decided Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, medical science has progressed significantly and has increasingly supported the pro-life position. The science of embryology supports life beginning at conception. Second, recent research has shown that pre-born babies can feel pain as early as 12 weeks' gestation. Third, research documents that abortion is associated with an increased risk of pre-term birth and breast cancer in the mother.

"The science shows what we have known for a long time—abortion is not healthcare," said CMDA Senior Vice President of Bioethics and Public Policy Jeff Barrows, DO, MA (Ethics), who is an OB/Gyn physician. "When we care for pregnant women, we are caring for two distinct patients. Our duty is to protect and preserve the lives of our patients whom we care for. Our patients place their trust in us to recommend what is best for them, regardless of current political or cultural trends."

On December 1, Dr. Chupp and Dr. Barrows will be joining hundreds of other pro-life advocates and healthcare professionals on the steps of Supreme Court to show their support for dignity for ALL patients.

"I will be standing on the steps of the Supreme Court to boldly defend the lives of all of our patients," Dr. Chupp said. "Women and their children deserve our support, not the destruction of abortion."

CMDA submitted an Amicus Curiae (friend of the court) brief in this case arguing that the primary ethical duty of all healthcare professionals within Hippocratic medicine is to "First, do no harm" ("primum non nocere"). To access that brief, click here. CMDA affirms that life begins at conception in our position statement on abortion. Therefore, all elective abortions inflict harm on the unborn child and terminate the life of that child.

CMDA recently joined with the other members of the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine in a joint statement about the dangers of abortion and how it violates the basic tenets of medical ethics. To access the full joint statement, click here. CMDA is joined in the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine by the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians, the Catholic Medical Association and the Coptic Medical Association of North America.

For more information about CMDA, visit www.cmda.org.

