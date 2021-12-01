Political

SCOTUS Has Chance to Overturn Roe

Today, December 1, 2021, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. What the Justices will have to decide is whether a ban on abortion after the fifteenth week of pregnancy is Constitutional and consequently whether abortion bans prior to viability are permissible.

The Mississippi law in question was signed in 2018 by former Governor Phil Bryant. The law provides some exemptions for women seeking an abortion, including for medical emergencies or in the event there is a severe fetal abnormality. Unlike many laws restricting abortion, this one does not contain an exemption for rape or incest.

What’s appealing about this case is that it has the potential to completely overturn Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. The ruling in Roe essentially prevents states from enacting laws that ban abortion prior to viability or the point when a preborn baby can survive without the help of a mom’s womb. Nearly twenty years later, SCOTUS ruled in Casey v. Planned Parenthood that states can regulate abortion prior to viability if it does not provide an “undue burden.”

Eagle Forum is hopeful that the Court’s decision to listen to Dobbs means that they are willing to reconsider the precedents set in both Roe and Casey. For these reasons, please join us in praying for wisdom for our SCOTUS Justices and that ultimately, they would rule in favor of protecting the dignity of all persons, even those that are “prior to viability.”