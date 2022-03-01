Political

Our Energy Can Deter Aggressive Dictators

The United States has the resources to solve the current international crisis by following these steps. Peace comes through strength and energy independence is a deterrent to adversaries.

Just two years ago, the United States was not only energy independent but an oil exporter. Since February 2021, the gas prices in the U.S. have skyrocketed 40 percent due to the Biden administration policy. Meanwhile, Russia producers nearly tripled shipments of oil to the U.S. in 2021 (Global Energy). The U.S. and Europe are now dependent on Russian oil. This U.S. weakness helps Russia to finance the war in the Ukraine, and Russia’s arsenal includes cyberattacks against the U.S.

We must deter Russia and China from further aggression.

Eagle Forum urgently calls upon the Biden administration and this Congress to rebuild American military strength and the American economy by measures to include the following:

Restore production of oil and gas in the U.S. which existed when this administration took office.

Lift all new regulations that deny America the capacity to produce its own energy (some 13 million barrels a day) and ship that energy to Baltic countries, Germany, and around the world.

Immediately lift all Covid restrictions on small and large businesses to restore economic prosperity necessary to pay for increased defense spending.

Immediately harden electric grids against Electro-Magnetic Pulse and Cyber Warfare attacks.

Accelerate modernization of the U.S. strategic and tactical nuclear deterrents.

Revive the Strategic Defense Initiative so the U.S. Space Force can deploy space-based missile defenses, like Brilliant Pebbles, to render nuclear missiles obsolete.

Prioritize secure U. S. borders by closing all U.S. borders to illegal immigrants and deporting all illegal aliens.

President Biden should immediately reverse the policies that are raising the cost of energy, which gravely threaten America's sovereignty and undermine the world's stability.

Eagle Forum urges states legislatures to pass resolutions that affirm energy independence for the United States. Here is a sample resolution.

