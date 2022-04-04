Political

White House’s Proposed Spending Blows Americans’ Budgets

President Biden released his budget proposal for the 2023 fiscal year this week. Even though the House and Senate Appropriation committees tend to act in the majority’s interests, the White House’s budget is supposed to set the fiscal priorities for the year. As usual, Biden’s budget is full of leftist priorities, and we will be the ones paying for it.

The White House’s fiscal proposal comes with a price tag of $5.8 trillion. Here are some of the line items to pay attention to:

$6.3 billion to resettle 125,000 refugees.

$1 billion for the Violence Against Women Act (expanded to include men who identify as women) which is a 95% increase from the 2021 amount.

$400 million to the Title X program which funds abortion providers under the Biden administration. This is a 40% increase from the 2021 amount.

$20.2 billion for pre-K, Head Start, and subsidized childcare which is a 19% increase from 2021.

$81.7 billion for long-term pandemic preparedness including $28 billion for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to expand their programs.

Over $21 billion for climate change initiatives.

Although the budget is riddled with socialist programs, there are a couple of line items that Biden is using to appeal to people outside of his party. He proposes $774 billion in defense spending which is more than years past. Don’t be fooled, though. This money would come with strings attached. The Biden administration mandated that military personnel must get the COVID vaccine, covered medical services for transitioning service members, and forced members to have critical race theory training.

In the same vein, Biden is touting his “pro-police” stance with $30 billion for state and local law enforcement. However, as we have reported before, the Biden administration has plans to undermine the police force by restricting their abilities.

The major question we are asking is, who’s paying for all of this? Biden claims that a 20 percent tax on households making over $100 million a year and a corporate tax increase to 28 percent will not only pay for all these programs, but also reduce the deficit by $1 trillion over the next ten years. Even though most of us are not multi-millionaires, we will still have to dish out our fair share. Taxing corporations more will cause wages to lower and prices of products to rise.

Clearly, Biden’s budget ignores reality and would harm Americans if enacted. Republicans and Democrats alike should fight against the federal government’s excessive spending, especially social programs that will hurt our nation. Eagle Forum will alert you if any of Biden’s priorities begin to make their way through Congress.