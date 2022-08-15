A $Billion Here, A $Billion There – It’s Only Money!

A long time ago, before there even was the United States of America, we had a lot of angry folks living in what were then British Colonies. One of them came up with a “catchy” slogan, and a lot of the other angry people thought that it made a lot of sense. Eventually, they got so perturbed that they revolted against the King and his political cronies in faraway England, and established their own new country—the U.S.A. You recall James Otis’ “slogan” that set them off, I’m sure: “TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION IS TYRANNY”! Indeed it was. Sad to say, taxation with representation (our present state of affairs here in the U.S.A.) has turned out to be an even greater tyranny than that which so upset our Revolutionary ancestors that they wrote our country’s birth certificate, our “Declaration of Independence”, and “threw the rascals out.”

I’d like to think that Americans of today would “learn from history”, or at least remember it, but I’m beginning to have my doubts, for we are, in actuality, mostly a nation of historical illiterates, a sad state of affairs which has been deliberately induced by well-known people throughout our history who were fearful of a highly educated citizenry because HIGHLY INFORMED and ACCURATELY EDUCATED people are much more difficult to CONTROL! And that surely applies to the sorry “Institutions of Induced Ignorance” referred to as “government schools”—institutions where blissful stupidity is celebrated as “a good, rounded education” (courtesy of the IDIOTIC “Common Core” curriculum which is STILL spreading its education-denying horse manure over school districts all around our troubled nation), and where racial hatred is increasingly proclaimed to be “American” by the racist deplorables who push “Critical Race Theory” (thereby trashing all of the greatly improved racial relations in the U.S. that were painfully attained by people of goodwill of ALL races over the past 60 or so years), aided and abetted by the un-American snakes that make up the National Education Association and the other two main “teacher’s” unions, all three of them anti-education and anti-American Perpetual Proclaimers of Putrefying Perfidy (Note: I have my “curmudgeon” permit, so I’m allowed to say things like this!)

A while back, one of my fraternity brothers sent me an interesting “math lesson” regarding taxes, and I’d like to share it with you. It seems to have originated from a person named Barbara Edwards, but whether or not she was the primary author I can’t tell. I’ve updated her figures for current accuracy. Let me quote a bit from her brilliant “lesson” regarding the mathematics of taxes. She titled it:

“THE MATH LESSON”

“The next time you hear a politician use the word, ‘billion’ in a casual manner, think about whether you want the ‘politicians’ spending YOUR tax money. A BILLION is a difficult number to comprehend....” But think about this:

A BILLION seconds ago it was the year 1990;

it was the year 1990; A BILLION minutes ago it was the year 122 A.D, and the Roman Empire was still going strong;

it was the year 122 A.D, and the Roman Empire was still going strong; A BILLION hours ago our ancestors were living in caves in the Middle Paleolithic Age (approx.. 112,000 B.C.);

our ancestors were living in caves in the Middle Paleolithic Age (approx.. 112,000 B.C.); A BILLION days ago (approximately 2.8 million years ago) only primitive hominids walked on the earth on two feet (or, depending on your faith tradition, there was NO earth upon which to walk);

(approximately 2.8 million years ago) only primitive hominids walked on the earth on two feet (or, depending on your faith tradition, there was NO earth upon which to walk); A BILLION dollars ago was about 2 1/2 hours ago, at the rate “our” government is spending our tax dollars (plus all the dollars borrowed from our dear “friends”, the Chinese and Saudis, and created out of thin air by the Federal Reserve to pay debts and bribe the gullible—about $4 ½ Billion per day).

If our Revolutionary ancestors revolted against the English Crown over “taxation without representation”, what would they think if they knew what taxes the big spenders of BOTH parties in The District of Criminals & Corruption had foisted on Americans over recent decades:

“Building permit tax, CDL license tax, Cigarette tax, Corporate income tax, Dog license tax, Federal income tax, Federal unemployment tax, fishing license tax, Food license tax, Fuel permit tax, Gasoline tax, Hunting license tax, Inheritance tax, Inventory tax, IRS interest charges (tax on top of tax), Liquor tax, Luxury tax, Marriage license tax, Medicare tax, Property tax, Real estate tax, Service charge taxes, Social security tax, Road Usage tax (truckers), Sales taxes, Recreational vehicle tax, School tax, State income tax, State unemployment tax, telephone federal excise tax, telephone federal universal service fee tax, federal, state, and local telephone surcharge tax, telephone minimum usage surcharge tax, Other telephone taxes, Utility tax, Vehicle license registration tax, Vehicle sales tax, Watercraft registration tax, Well permit tax, Workers’ compensation tax.” Some of these rip-offs are called “fees”, I suppose, but don’t kid yourself-- they ARE taxes!

Do you think our Revolutionary ancestors would have tolerated even ten of these taxes? Or ONE? With the exceptions of tariffs and perhaps local property taxes, none (or very few) of these taxes existed from 1783 to the early 20th century. During this time the United States became the most prosperous and the freest nation on earth. We had very little national debt, and what debt the country had was a source of concern and efforts were made constantly to pay it off (even though it was never totally eliminated except during the President Andrew Jackson Administration). We had the largest (percentage-wise) middle class in the world. Our families were intact, especially black families, with moms at home to raise the kids and dads earning an income to support the family. Credit was almost non-existent and was severely frowned upon. People paid cash or did without (or in some cases bartered for their needs). Local and state governments lived within their means, and while the U.S. federal government has almost never been able to operate without a deficit, only rarely did it resort to excessive deficit spending (except during wartime) as long as it was being administered by people who were reasonably faithful to our 1787 Constitution—a condition that does NOT exist today. (To claim otherwise is to deny reality.)

So what, exactly, happened to change a common-sense system into the chaos and huge deficits we have today? In a few words: POLITICIANS, and those behind the scenes in the shadows who control them—i.e. the “globalist” enemies of mankind who have dedicated their lives in pursuit of POWER over all mankind—believing the serpent’s lies that “they too could be as God” on this planet! THEY are what “happened” to us! (I’m certain that the worst places in Hell will be reserved for these evil globalists who hate God’s created ones so much that they are willing to eradicate most of Earth’s population in order to realize their despicable and horrendous goals of “saving the planet” from that ridiculous propaganda and utter nonsense about the threat of “climate change” and, in their opinion, from the greatest “plague” of all that has threatened their ability to intimidate and control the remaining population—the “plague” called human beings!)

The dastardly species known as “politicoccus deficiticus corruptus” (left wing progressive, big spending politicians for short) has been with us since ancient times, but it is the modern version, so prevalent in Europe and particularly in the U.S., that has cast serious doubts on the ability of any country that has been infected by the disease of deficit spending and ever-increasing borrowing and currency inflation to survive as a nation populated by free people living in a stable society. The political malady of high taxes and endless increased spending by all levels of government seems to be a disease of our body politic with no easy end in sight—a disease whose cure is perceived (inaccurately) to be worse than the malady. Eventually the entire false edifice of “free everything” and “deficit spending ourselves rich”, so dearly loved by the socialist movements of 19th century America, and by the later Keynesian socialists and so faithfully practiced by “our” increasingly bloated federal leviathan ever since that despicable progressive socialist known as President Woodrow Wilson—aided by America-hating globalists-- foisted two of the “planks” of The Communist Manifesto--the Marxist Federal Reserve “central banking” tyranny in 1913, and the Marxist 1913 Federal Income Tax “redistribution of wealth” constitutional amendment (16th Amendment) upon Americans--will come crashing down around all of us, which IS the goal of the progressive globalists who really run the economic and governmental systems of all of the major countries on Earth, and especially the government of our once reasonably free constitutional republic called America.

This economic and societal collapse, if it occurs, will mark the end of our free enterprise economic system and will usher in, for those that survive the chaos and turmoil (and many of us will NOT survive), a true Marxist/socialist tyranny—the long promised, but never delivered, “Heaven (Hell) On Earth” that always awaits the faithful proletariat fools who actually believe the “pie in the sky” forked-tongue promises of the “false gods” of Marxist progressive/socialist fairy tales. Then, out of the ashes of that “horrid” free enterprise system that provided opportunities for the greatest economic and social freedom known to man, will arise the dreaded “Phoenix Bird”--the long-sought for “New World Order”, aka “The Great Reset of Mankind”, under the “benign” direction of the Marxist/Fascist beasts who even now are salivating over the degree of POWER AND CONTROL over the devastated American citizens they will exercise. And if we know what is good for us, we’d better like their “New World Order”. Or else!

The United States has an unfunded deficit of around 32 TRILLION dollars, upon which huge amounts of interest are being paid to the lenders of that financial folly—foreign governments and the banks of the PRIVATELY OWNED Federal Reserve System. They are all getting filthy rich, while most Americans are facing the difficult decisions, caused by purposely induced rapid inflation, as to whether to buy gasoline or buy food, both of which may get more difficult to obtain at any cost in the months ahead. “Our” government is projecting annual deficits of at least ONE TO TWO TRILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR—i.e. “our” government will spend one to two trillion more dollars than it takes in, and will have to borrow it from other countries, such as China, which is already a serious enemy who perceives the U.S. to be a poor risk, a sinking ship, or will have to “borrow” it from future generations by printing more and more paper unbacked dollars from the PRIVATELY OWNED Federal Reserve Banks, thus raising the specter of society-destroying runaway inflation in our near future.

High amounts of interest will still have to be paid to the robber barons of high finance of the Federal Reserve’s private banks for the privilege of printing all of that unbacked “fiat” money (and actually just creating it with a few computer strokes out of thin air—printing dollars is no longer necessary) and “loaning” it to the U.S. Treasury, with vast amounts of interest paid to those government owned banks of our enemies. What a great and profitable “racket” this has become for the international bankers and globalist oligarchs who really pull the strings of our national economy.

World history is filled with examples of the refusal of people to pay taxes that they considered unjust, from ancient Egypt to our Boston Tea Party of 1773, to the Whisky Rebellion of 1791-1794 (rightly quashed by President George Washington, because it was fomented by a group of pro-French Jacobin/Illuminati insurrectionists in Western Pennsylvania who, as President Washington himself wrote: “(labored) incessantly to sow the seeds of distrust, jealousy, and…discontent, hoping thereby to effect some REVOLUTION in the government….”).

For the most part, Americans as a whole seldom launch significant protests regarding the high taxes they pay and don’t appear to be overly concerned presently about the dangerously high deficits being racked up by the bloated federal leviathan in the District of Criminals & Corruption. “Eat, drink, and be merry, and tomorrow we’ll do it all over again”, seems to be the official mantra of our politicians of both parties, reinforced by the “soothing syrup” of lies fed to them by the forked tongues of the kept whores of the main stream media. Sometime soon that familiar “tomorrow” may no longer come and economic catastrophe will descend upon us. I hope as a people we’re ready when that happens, but I doubt we will be. Chaos and societal collapse may be “the history of our future” unless we, the American people, care enough to educate ourselves NOW about what the enemies of our freedom have been doing for decades to destroy our Constitutional Republic, EXPOSE those national and globalist enemies, and then DEMAND that our governments—local, state, and federal—abide by those demands and reinstitute the government that our Founders gave us!

Failure of our people to gain control of this fearful government we have created will surely lead to our enslavement by repressive socialist-style tyrants, who will use chaos and lawlessness to institute such horrific repression that, barring an uprising via a new American Revolution, many of us will not survive. As much as I shudder to share this vision of our future with you, we all need to be realistic—and STALWART—because those are the choices facing us if the evil ones of today—the despicable fascist, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, his allies—the rich and powerful, such as Prince Charles of England, Bill Gates, George Soros, and scores of mega-billionaire backers of their New World Order, including the treasonous Council on Foreign Relations, and legions of their faithful collectivist zombies---are successful. Will that be our future? All of us will decide that, including YOU, whether you like it or not!

If YOU want to do something to prevent this catastrophe, be bold: contact the John Birch Society—JBS.ORG--or contact Evan Mulch, our Eastern Executive Coordinator (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.), or myself at (timesexaminer.com), and let us help get you started on being an effective RESISTER, while there is yet time!