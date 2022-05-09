Political

Full Court Pressed by Roe Riots

There've been some over-the-top reactions to the Supreme Court leak, but the fanatics have really outdone themselves with their latest idea: a Mother's Day strike. On Twitter, abortion zealots posted one thread after another urging people to cancel their Sunday plans to protest a decision that would give more women the chance to experience motherhood. "Mothers don't want flowers," an angry Petula Dvorak lashed out in the Washington Post. "They want bodily autonomy." In a bitter diatribe against chocolate, brunch, and cards, she argues that the entire holiday is "disempowering." Moms don't want toast in bed, according to Dvorak. They want the power to deprive other women of it.

Of course, canceling Mother's Day is kind of redundant for a movement whose whole goal is destroying children. But in the Democratic Party's hysteria, logic has long since vanished. The "coalition of radicals" who couldn't even define "woman" last month has suddenly rediscovered "women's rights" in their panic over Roe v. Wade, Carina Benton points out. The Left's histrionic defense of women's access to abortion blows the whole 'birthing people' nonsense out of the water. One cannot appeal to women's so-called reproductive rights without acknowledging that women have an intrinsic biological function." It's this "schizophrenic approach to the concept of sex," she argues, that "betrays a deep-seated contempt for women."

That contempt will be on full display this weekend, when pro-abortion activists plan to disrupt church services on Mother's Day and riot outside of the six conservative justices' houses. The abortion mobs have already vandalized one parish in Colorado during the supposedly "peaceful protests" this White House refuses to condemn. Joe Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, went out of her way to condone the mobs at the justices' houses, insisting that violating their privacy and causing a massive disturbance "is not extreme."

"Some of these justices have young kids," reporter Peter Doocy argued. "Their neighbors are not all public figures... These activists posted a map with the home addresses of the Supreme Court justices. Is that the kind of thing the president wants to help your side make their point?"Top of Form Bottom of Form"The president's view," Psaki fired back, "is that there's a lot of passion, a lot of fear, a lot of sadness from many, many people across this country about what they saw in that leaked document," she said. "...I don't have an official U.S. government position on where people protest..."

Of course they're not going to denounce a Supreme Court uprising. These are the same leaders who told Americans to get up in people's faces. "You have to be ready to throw a punch," the speaker of the House has said. "Kick them," the former secretary of Justice urged. "Push back on them," Democrat Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) coached her party. "Tell them they're not welcome any more, anywhere!" Even the vice president, Kamala Harris, has openly encouraged the Left to loot, burn, and torment their opponents. "I support them," she said.

For conservatives, who've experienced politically-motivated violence firsthand, the president's indifference was disturbing. "This is sick," Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) fumed. "The Biden White House is openly urging rioters to target the Justices' homes & threaten their families. Radical Dems want to 'burn it all down,' and they are happy to employ violence against anyone who doesn't comply."

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), whose colleague, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), was shot and nearly lost his life for his conservative beliefs, agreed. "It's despicable, and it's evil," she said on "Washington Watch." What we have at the Supreme Court, she argued, is "sacrosanct." "To have this leak happen... is a pure intimidation tactic." The idea that the Left would rage at churches on Mother's Day, Hartzler said, is even more ionic, since motherhood is what this whole debate is about. "These aren't just women who are pregnant. They are expectant mothers... And that's what the pro-life movement is for. It's for speaking up for the unborn babies that have potential and have a plan from God -- but it's also supporting those expectant mothers throughout that process, whether they go on and parent the child themselves or whether they consider allowing another couple to be able to give them a forever home. That's what we're fighting for."

And yet, one side is so desperate to commit violence against children in the womb that we have to prepare for the reality that they'd commit violence against others too. Massive, "nonscalable" fences have turned one of the world's most beautiful courts into a virtual fortress. Six of our most important public servants need a 24-hour police presence at their own homes. And moms all across the country are wondering if their church services will be targeted on a day that celebrates God gift of motherhood.

If anyone needed persuading, what's unfolding in our country right now is not a political issue. It's not a policy issue. This is a deeply spiritual issue that cuts to the heart of who we are as a people. In the midst of this uncertainty and unrest, America stands at a very pivotal moment: Will we choose life or choose death?