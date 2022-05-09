Political

Faith Leaders Call Upon President Biden to Condemn Any Attacks, Threats or Intimidation by Pro-choice Activists Against Catholic Churches and Other Faith Traditions

WASHINGTON -- The Christian Defense Coalition is also asking President Biden and the Department of Justice to enforce the provisions in the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE) which protect places of worship and people exercising their right of religious freedom.

FACE prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship. It also prohibits intentional property damage at a place of religious worship.

Groups like Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights and other pro-choice groups are planning disruptive actions against Catholic churches this weekend, which is Mother's Day.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and an ordained Presbyterian minister, states;

"President Biden often talks about his deep commitment to his Catholic faith and his support of religious freedom. If this is true, he would come out this weekend and condemn any harassment, intimidation or threats against the Catholic Church or other faith traditions.



"It is unconscionable for the President to remain silent in the face of public threats against the Catholic Church. Every American should be able to freely worship according to the dictates of their beliefs and conscience free from intimidation or harassment. We need this Administration to speak out in support of religious freedom.



"Over the next several weeks if any places of religious worship are vandalized, disrupted, intimidated or attacked, the Department of Justice must aggressively pursue federal charges against those involved according the provisions in FACE. Religious freedom in America must be protected and embraced."