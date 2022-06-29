Political

The Green Deception: Everything They Touch Turns to Garbage

30,000 megawatts of offshore green energy by 2030, blanketing the earth with wind and solar farms — that’s what the Biden Administration is proposing.



How much raw material (limestone, steel, aluminum, cobalt, nickle, lithium etc) is required to produce a single wind turbine? How about 100,000s of them? And what about the transmission lines needed to get the electricity to where it needs to go?



Tom’s guest Paul Dreissen reveals the massive amount of raw materials needed for green energy such as the 2,400 wind turbines required for the proposed 30,000 megawatts which is not even enough electricity for the peak summertime needs of New York State.