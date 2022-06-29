Political

Georgia Right to Life Calls on Governor Brian Kemp to Convene a Special Session to Adopt a Personhood Amendment to End Abortion Now in Georgia

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) joined with conservative and grassroots organizations and community leaders calling on Governor Brian Kemp to convene a special session of the legislature in order to adopt a Personhood Amendment to the state constitution.

A Personhood Amendment would grant legal protections to every innocent human life, from earliest biological beginning through natural death, without exception. It will provide protection, equal justice and equal rights for all innocent human life at any stage of development, level of dependency, physical or mental ability, medical prognosis, manner of conception, contributions to society, age, or race.

"By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has cleared the way for Georgia to become a sanctuary state for all children in the womb, as well as the elderly and infirm," said GRTL President Ricardo Davis. "This is the pivotal opportunity we've been praying and working for--to do everything in our power to protect the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives."

Since 1973, more than 63 million innocent lives have been lost to abortion in the United States. Black babies make up over one-third of those denied their God-given right to life. In Georgia, since 2000, more than 649,263 innocent lives have been lost to abortion.

A cluster of organizations is circulating a petition that calls on Governor Kemp to honor his previous statement that "all life is worthy of protection."

Several of the people and organizations working with Georgia Right to Life on the petition include: Kandiss Taylor, former gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, Abolish Abortion Georgia, Freedom of Commerce, Catoosa County Second Amendment Sanctuary Group, Catoosa Republican Party, Georgia Republican Assembly, Chattooga County Second Amendment Sanctuary Group, Dr. Lisa Babbage, Brand Ambassador for Culture Of Life 1972, Carminthia Moore, activist, and YG Nyghtstorm, Director of Religious Outreach for the BlakPAC.

"This unspeakable tragedy has gone on for far too long," Davis said. "This is our historic opportunity to put an end to the scourge of elective abortions in this state--and shine light to other states across the country and around the world."

About Georgia Right to Life

Founded in 1971, Georgia Right to Life promotes respect and effective legal protection for all innocent human life from earliest biological beginning through natural death. GRTL is one of a number of organizations that have adopted Personhood as the most effective pro-life strategy for the 21st century.

SOURCE Georgia Right to Life (GRTL)