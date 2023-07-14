Religious

Integrity Music Reaches Milestone 1 Million YouTube Subscribers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- Integrity Music recently celebrated surpassing one million subscribers on the label's YouTube channel – putting it in the top one percent of all channels on the platform.



Integrity Music's writers and artists produce some of the most familiar worship songs sung in churches around the world today, including "Way Maker" and "10,000 Reasons." Integrity Music is part of David C Cook, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials.

Integrity Music's President, Jonathan Brown, shared, "When you look in Scriptures, milestones are always marked so we can look back in wonder at what God did. Here at Integrity Music, milestones like this are not about building our reputation or getting glory for ourselves. It's about the fact that over 300 million worshippers have viewed the videos on this channel to worship with us, representing 237 countries around the world. That's a huge milestone for which God gets all the glory."



Integrity Music's YouTube channel features engaging music videos that showcase the authentic, groundbreaking worship projects and songs written and sung by the likes of Matt Redman, Leeland, Darlene Zschech, Mitch Wong, and Citizens. Being active on YouTube is a part of Integrity's larger desire to help people world-wide experience the manifest presence of God and resource the church with songs of substance.



The Integrity Music team celebrated the milestone accomplishment by giving glory and credit to God and recorded a special video that includes several messages of thanks to their subscribers, including from Integrity artists Paul Baloche and Leeland. Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTupydPw_ng



To learn more about Integrity Music, please visit https://www.integritymusic.com.







