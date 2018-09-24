Religious

Peaceful and Prayerful Pro-Life Witness to be Held Across America and Canada to Call for an End to the Violence of Abortion

National Life Chain Sunday 2018 - October 7 For location and time of each Chain in the U.S. and Canada, see www.LifeChain.net

MEDIA ADVISORY -- Preparations are underway for National Life Chain Sunday 2018, a peaceful and prayerful pro-life witness to be held on sidewalks throughout the U.S. and Canada on Sunday afternoon, October 7. Last year, 1548 cities and towns joined the annual pro-life event which began in 1987. Participants hold signs that include Abortion Kills Children, Abortion Hurts Women, Adoption the Loving Option, Jesus Forgives and Heals, and Support a Constitutional Life Amendment (in the U.S.).

Church oriented and pastor focused, Life Chain encourages clergy of all Christian faiths to lead their congregations to their local sidewalk route for a time of public witness, solemn reflection, and personal prayer. Non-Christians devoted to pro-life are also welcomed and provided signs. One can follow National Life Chain Sunday 2018's daily growth at www.LifeChain.net and can view the free prep materials at www.NationalLifeChain.org.

Life Chain believes the end of legal abortion rests with us, the church, and that the forces sustaining the killing will yield when we repent and break the oppressive stronghold that blinds and subdues us. Frequent quoting of 2 Chronicles 7:14 will not free us, and neither will prayer used "as a substitute for obedience." To end the literal holocaust that is ravaging our nation, we must adhere, literally, to each requirement in 2 Chronicles 7:14: "If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

Will the church commit to that scriptural mandate in 2018-2019? Will pastors throughout America and Canada pray and plead for the church to repent and commit? Will we in the pews value and obey our pastors' pleas? Will we who comprise the church identify and forsake our "wicked ways?"

For a half-century-since Colorado and California legalized abortion in 1967-America has accommodated unconscionable injustice. And what is our stance today? Opinion polls confirm our desire for strong limits on abortion but not for the overturn of Roe v. Wade. To conquer that principality, we need the power that true repentance and righteousness provide: the power of transforming love for helpless, unwanted children who are targeted for death.

National Life Chain Sunday 2018 hopes to draw our minds and hearts to honest self-assessment of our love for abortion victims. Will not the depth of our love determine the future of legal child killing in our church community and nation?

To that end, Life Chain is only one step, but it can be a very valuable step. Aware of that, satanic forces will prod the church in each locale to evade their sidewalk prayer chain on October 7. So please, to all who value our Lord's precious Little Ones (Psalm 127:3), reject the satanic proddings, join the local Chain, welcome God's counsel, and pray that He will anoint and use mightily National Life Chain Sunday 2018.