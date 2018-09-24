Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 1-5, 2018

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 1, 2018: Tonight Dante Thompson welcomes Pastor Robert A.K. Kaahwa from Uganda to discuss C3 Church Masindi and Rehoboth Child Care Ministries. Martha Dobson of Statesville, North Carolina discusses her book and workbook, Be Encouraged, which tells thirty-two true stories of women who have overcome obstacles in their lives. Pastor Kaahwa and Martha also share how the Lord brought them together through ministry. This program features music from Gospel Recording Artist Keith WonderBoy Johnson of Brooklyn, New York.

Tuesday, October 2, 2018: Join Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes Don Harkins of Shadow of the Steeple Ministries in Greenville, South Carolina for an in-depth discussion on discipleship and the word. Clement and Susan Lord of Travelers Rest, South Carolina sing uplifting music on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, October 3, 2018: Dave Walton welcomes Rev. Mancel Scott Brewington, the pastor of West End Baptist Church in Woodruff, South Carolina. Tonight Rev. Brewington discusses his latest book, Spiritual Warfare The History of Biblical Warfare: Being Battle Ready In Life. Pastor Reno and Lady Iris Watts of More Than Conquerors Family Worship Center in Greenville, South Carolina promote an upcoming women’s empowerment conference. This program also features southern gospel music by The Mattingly Family of Moody, Missouri.

Thursday, October 4, 2018: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for an in-depth discussion on Israel as they welcome Pastor Tony Cribb of Hope Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina and Pastor Jeremy Havlin of Renovation Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Joe Cuyar, the worship pastor at Renovation Church, blesses viewers with music throughout the program

Friday, October 5, 2018: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome The Coates Family of Hendersonville, North Carolina, the winners of the gospel singing competition at The North Carolina Mountain State Fair. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for this evening of music and ministry.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.