Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 8-12, 2018

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 8, 2018: Tonight on Nite Line Dante Thompson and Margaret Rainey, the mission director of Dove Broadcasting, take a look back on last year’s mission trip to Inez, Kentucky and discuss this year’s mission trip to the Appalachian Mountains. This program also features music by Josh Paul of Anchor Ridge Ministries in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Tuesday, October 9, 2018: Hear songs of praise from Haitian children’s choir, Love Him Love Them, as Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes them back to Nite Line. Linda Gunter, the founder of Love Him Love Them, reveals what the Lord has done through this ministry since their last appearance on the program. Macarena Poole, Alana Threkeld, Sarah Logan, and Lisa LaFleur share their experiences as volunteers for this ministry.

Wednesday, October 10, 2018: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Evangelist Bryan C. Jones of Anderson, South Carolina for an in-depth discussion on relationships. Tonight Evangelist Jones shares dating advice from his book, Finding My Good Thing: How God Can Lead You To Your Future Spouse By Dating With A Spiritual Purpose. Brittney Morgan of Greenville, South Carolina discusses One Day, a Christian play that will be performed at Inspirational Outreach in Greenville, South Carolina. This program features music from Isiah Haygood of Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

Thursday, October 11, 2018: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka pay tribute to Stephen H. Sloan, Toni’s father and Mary’s husband of fifty years. Pastor Rich Butler of Hope Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina and Thomas and Sheila Sloan of Awesome Presence Ministries join Mary and Toni to honor Stephen’s memory.

Friday, October 12, 2018: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for an in-depth discussion on Israel as they welcome Pastor Bill and Ann Critser from Freedom Fellowship Church in Piedmont, South Carolina. Forrest and Phillips minister in music throughout the evening.

