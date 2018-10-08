Religious

Nite-Line Guest Line-up for October 15-19, 2018

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 15, 2018: Tonight on Nite Line Dante Thompson and Margaret Rainey, the mission director of Dove Broadcasting, take a look back on last year’s mission trip to Inez, Kentucky. Josh Paul of Anchor Ridge Ministries in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina sings throughout the evening and joins Dante and Margaret to discuss this year’s mission trip to Kentucky. Tune in tonight to find out how you can lend a helping hand to bless families in need just in time for Christmas.

Tuesday, October 16, 2018: Bill Montgomery welcomes Pastor Chris Thompson, the president of Holmes Bible College in Greenville, South Carolina. Tonight Pastor Thompson discusses the history of this college and how it prepares its students for work in ministry. Abdiel Exposito-Lopez, Camila Villanueva Sepulveda, Marco Traylor, and Hannah Hess join President Thompson to share their experiences as students at Holmes Bible College. The Holmes Bible College Ensemble sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, October 17, 2018: Tune in tonight as Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes speakers for her upcoming Just Call Me Sarah conference. Valerie Carter, Matrulene Johnson, Rev. Peggy Ducker, Brenda Lake, Apostle Hattie Gambrell, Oneshia Edens, Stacey Ladson, and Minister Julie Golden join Annie for a discussion on “Set Time.” Gospel Recording Artist Rob Williams of Fayetteville, North Carolina ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Thursday, October 18, 2018: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they host a program about church planting. Tonight they welcome Pastor Jamie Barfield of Palmetto Pointe Church of God in Myrtle Beach and Pastor Josh Trammell of Take Heart Church in Mauldin, South Carolina to discuss this subject. Simeon Sloan, the worship pastor of Palmetto Point Church of God in Myrtle Beach, and Take Heart Worship Team from Mauldin, South Carolina praise our Lord and Savior in song throughout the evening.

Friday, October 19, 2018: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Pilots for Christ as they return with a woman they transported to receive a kidney transplant. Tonight she shares her experience of how this volunteer group of pilots ministered to her and made such a difference in her life. Bo Hensley from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Department in Asheville, North Carolina, plays the piano, sings, and plays his accordion on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.