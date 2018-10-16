Religious

Nite Line Tent Revival

Join TV 16 this week for a look back on the most memorable nights of Tent Revival in recent years. Tune in each night at 8 p.m. to watch these classic camp meetings featuring music, preaching, and praising our Lord and Savior.

Monday, October 22, 2018: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn preaches a powerful sermon about end times entitled “Jesus Is Coming Again.” 2 For 1, a southern gospel duet from Cowpens, South Carolina, ministers tonight in song to bring lost souls to Christ.

Tuesday, October 23, 2018: Tent Revival continues as Pastor Patrick O’Dell from Sweetgum Baptist Church in Robbinsville, North Carolina preaches a sermon entitled “What’s Holding You Back?” This night of revival also features the southern gospel music of Purpose Quartet from Old Fort, North Carolina.

Wednesday, October 24, 2018: Pastor David Smith of Oak Park Church in Mobile, Alabama examines Exodus 3:8 tonight and preaches about the land of milk and honey on Tent Revival. Tonight's music is performed by The Bledsoes, a southern gospel trio from Dobson, North Carolina.

Thursday, October 25, 2018: TV 16’s Tent Revival continues with the preaching of Terry Tripp and the music of Mary Sloan and Gospel Truth Trio from Pacolet, South Carolina. Tune in tonight as Terry examines Psalm 91.

Friday, October 26, 2018: TV 16's Tent Revival concludes with a powerful night of preaching as Pastor Darrell McClaren of Harvest Time Assembly in Asheville, North Carolina encourages all to seek and praise the Lord. Tonight’s Tent Revival also features the music of Darrell McClaren and Gwen Hall.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.