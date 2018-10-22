Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 29 – November 2, 2018

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 29, 2018: On Nite Line tonight, Dante Thompson welcomes good friend Pastor Asa Dockery, along with Leanna Cinquanta, the author of Treasures in Dark Places, to discuss Leanna's mission in India. Also, David A. R. White, prominent Christian filmmaker, joins the program via Skype to share about Pure Flix Entertainment and his memoir, Between Heaven and Hollywood: Chasing Your God-Given Dream. The Mark Dubbeld Family blesses the evening with their musical ministry.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018: Hear one woman’s powerful testimony tonight as Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Rayshawn McAuley to share how the Lord healed her from stage three breast cancer. Rayshawn also reveals how her healing journey led her to write her memoir, Till I Grow, and her stage play, For the Love of Mama. Jo Kitchens, the children’s minister at His Vineyard in Greer, South Carolina, discusses Hallelujah Festival, an exciting night of food, fun, and festivities. This program also features the music of Marcel McManus.

Wednesday, October 31, 2018: Tune in for a Halloween special of Nite Line as TV 16 airs a classic program hosted by one of its founders, Joanne Thompson. Corpsewood airs tonight at 8 p.m., documenting the murders that had taken place at Corpsewood Manor over thirty years ago.

Thursday, November 1, 2018: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Kishia Dolata, Jaci Rodriguez, and Stephanie Johnson for an evening filled with great testimonies.

Friday, November 2, 2018: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they hear a miraculous testimony of healing on Nite Line. Tonight Gwen and Wade welcome Richard and Teresa Cole from Arden, North Carolina to share how their daughter, Kiersen, was rushed to Duke University Medical Center for heart surgery when she was three weeks old. The Coles share how Kiersen survived and was healed after the aortic vessels in her heart were repaired.

