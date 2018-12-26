Religious

Nite Line Tent Revival

Tune in to TV 16 for a lively celebration of our Lord and Savior during its encore presentation of May Tent Revival 2018. This two-week tent revival presents inspirational preaching and spirited musical performances for these nights dedicated to praise and worship. Each night of Tent Revival begins at 8 p.m.

Monday, December 31, 2018: Dante Thompson welcomes Pastor Greg Mathis of Hendersonville, North Carolina for the first night of Tent Revival. Tonight Pastor Mathis preaches a sermon about deliverance entitled “This Kind” while revealing a personal testimony of how his nephew was delivered from drug addiction. Molded Clay, a southern gospel quartet from Rock Hill, South Carolina, sings throughout the evening.

Tuesday, January 1, 2019: Tonight on Tent Revival Dante Thompson welcomes Pastor Benny Littlejohn, the host of Pastor Benny Presents, as he addresses the topic of forgiveness in his sermon, “Easy to Ask, Hard to Give.” Michael J. Davis and Lisa Pruitt sing on this program.

Wednesday, January 2, 2019: Tent Revival continues as Dante Thompson is joined by Pastor LeRoy Doe from Concord Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Pastor Doe gives a message entitled “You Haven’t Seen Anything Yet,” and Disciple V from Moore, South Carolina ministers in music tonight.

Thursday, January 3, 2019: Pastor Keith Kelly hosts this night of Tent Revival as he welcomes Pastor Asa Dockery of World Harvest Church North in Blairsville, Georgia. Tonight Pastor Dockery preaches a sermon entitled “Hell Wasn’t Created for Humans,” and Bev McCann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee sings throughout the program.

Friday, January 4, 2019: Gwen and Wade Hall join Pastor Darrell and Sandy McClaren from Harvest Time Assembly of God in Asheville, North Carolina on this night of Tent Revival. Pastor McClaren preaches a powerful sermon, “Shake off the Snake,” and Harvest Time’s praise team ministers in music tonight.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio. Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.