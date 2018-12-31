Religious

Nite Line Tent Revival for January 7-11, 2019

Tune in to TV 16 for a lively celebration of our Lord and Savior during its encore presentation of May Tent Revival 2018. This two-week tent revival presents inspirational preaching and spirited musical performances for these nights dedicated to praise and worship. Each night of Tent Revival begins at 8 p.m.

Monday, January 7, 2019: Dante Thompson kicks off the second week of Tent Revival with Pastor Sam Duncan of Gethsemane Baptist Temple in Starr, South Carolina. Tonight Pastor Duncan preaches a sermon entitled, “Stoke The Fire!” This night of Tent Revival also features music from The Griffins, a Southern Gospel trio from Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Tuesday, January 8, 2019: Tent Revival continues as Pastor Patrick O’Dell from Sweetgum Baptist Church in Robbinsville, North Carolina preaches a sermon entitled “What’s Holding You Back?” This night of revival also features the southern gospel music of Purpose Quartet from Old Fort, North Carolina.

Wednesday, January 9, 2019: Dante Thompson welcomes Bishop Getties Jackson of Kingdom Assembly Outreach in Greer, South Carolina to Tent Revival. Tonight Bishop Jackson delivers a message entitled “Breaking Through Limitation Thinking,” and Brionah Pride sings throughout the evening.

Thursday, January 10, 2019: Tonight on Tent Revival Dante Thompson welcomes Pastor Todd Smith of Christ Fellowship Church in Dawsonville, Georgia to preach a sermon entitled “He Sat Down.” The Blankenships of Charleston, West Virginia minister in song on this program.

Friday, January 11, 2019: On this final night of Tent Revival Dante Thompson is joined by Pastor Bill Critser of Freedom Fellowship Church in Piedmont, South Carolina. Tonight Pastor Critser preaches on the end times, revealing how Christians can be ready when Christ comes for His bride. Battle Cry, a southern gospel group from Lynchfield, Kentucky, sings throughout the evening.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16's studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.