Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 14-18, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 14, 2019: Tonight Dante Thompson welcomes Christian Artist Grail Hall of Monroe, Georgia to reveal how the Lord speaks to him about what to paint. Betty Cornett joins Grail to share the story of how she showed his painting of Jesus to Bulgarian children in Christian summer camp who have never seen a representation of Christ in artwork. Tonight’s program also features the music of TV 57 Trio from Atlanta, Georgia.

Tuesday, January 15, 2019: Dr. Bob Shearer welcomes Dr. Alex McFarland and Dr. Tony Beam from The Center for Christian Worldview and Apologetics at North Greenville University. Tonight Dr. McFarland and Dr. Beam discuss their new book, Life Answers: Making Sense of Your World, and address key points to defending the Christian faith. Lyn Westafer of Greer, South Carolina shares how the Lord provided her with emotional healing after a divorce and blesses viewers through song on this program.

Wednesday, January 16, 2019: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Pastor Andre Fullwood to discuss his book Careless Whispers, which addresses the topic of adultery. Pastor James Rutledge joins Pastor Fullwood to discuss ManTalk, an upcoming conference in Spartanburg, South Carolina that provides in-depth discussions on issues facing Christian men. Jada Redmond, a 2016 Stellar-Nominated Youth Artist of the Year, sings on tonight’s program and discusses the upcoming release of her new CD.

Thursday, January 17, 2019: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Eliane Alves as well as Melody McCord Stephens and Diana Inspires, speakers from Uniquely Qualified Tour who encourage women to pursue their purpose in life. This program features music from Tish Jordan of Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Friday, January 18, 2019: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Old Friends, a southern quartet from Candler, North Carolina for an evening of music and ministry. Gwen and Wade also discuss the meaning of “New Beginnings” and how the Lord inspired them to do so.

