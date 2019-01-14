Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for January 21- 25, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, January 21, 2019: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Bishop Tiangello Hill to reveal how the Lord led him to become the new pastor of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina. This program also features the music ministry of Larry Crider and 4 H.I.S. Glory, a contemporary gospel music group from Waldorf, Maryland.

Tuesday, January 22, 2019: Pastor Nathan Bland is joined by Bishop Allen Bruton, the senior pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Greer, South Carolina. Tonight Bishop Bruton discusses his mission work in Africa and promotes the upcoming Pastors and Leaders Conference 2019. Elder Dena Palmer-Brice of Mount Holly, North Carolina sings on this program.

Wednesday, January 23, 2019: Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Brandy Hunt, the author of Woman Heal Thyself, to share her testimony of healing from rejection and abandonment. Dr. Lamarc Lucas of Winning in Life CFC in Anderson, South Carolina discusses his upcoming healing crusades. This program features the singing of Chris Rose from Newton, Iowa.

Thursday, January 24, 2019: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for a Strength Healing program on Nite Line as they welcome Vanessa Rose, the host of It’s A Beautiful Bite, a cooking show that promotes healthy eating.

Friday, January 25, 2019: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall celebrate the upcoming graduation of their granddaughter, Makenzie Kisselburg, who reveals where the Lord is leading her next. This program also features the music of Meghan Woods of Hendersonville, North Carolina.

