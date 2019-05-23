Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for May 27- 31, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, May 27, 2019: Nite Line honors Memorial Day as Bill Montgomery welcomes Dr. Bob Shearer to discuss his memoir, My Life in the Two-Cross Kingdom. Tonight Dr. Shearer reveals how he became a follower of Jesus Christ while serving as a combat pilot in The Vietnam War. This program also features patriotic music from Emily McDowell, Hannah Forrester, Mark209, Ken and Gerald Burger, and Tim Register.

Tuesday, May 28, 2019: Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Stan and Melissa Nolt of Fountain of Life Christian Ministries to discuss their recent three-week mission trip to Costa Rica. Pastor Joezel Alicea from Nuevo Comienzo, Rut Rivera from PASO’s, and Arelis Alcantara from South Carolina Victim Association Network join the program to promote Rise UPstate ‘19, an event that promotes the well-being of youth by educating and raising awareness about safety issues including domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Gospel Artists Rev. Arvie and Bunny Bennett of Dickson, Tennessee sing on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, May 29, 2019: Pastor Annie T. Broughton is joined by Blossom Rogers, the author of From Under a Bridge. Tonight Blossom shares how the Lord delivered her from a life of homelessness, homosexuality, and drug addiction. Robert Lowe promotes Gospel Jam, an upcoming Southern Gospel music festival hosted by Swain County Christian Radio. This program also features music from Southern Gospel Singer Mike Upright.

Thursday, May 30, 2019: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Cedric and Lauren Cobb for an evening of music and ministry.

Friday, May 31, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they pay tribute to Pastor Bill Critser. Tonight Gwen and Wade welcome members of Freedom Fellowship Church and Pastor Critser’s friends and family to share how he was a blessing in their lives. This program also features the singing of Scott Phillips.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.