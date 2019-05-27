Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 3-7, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 3, 2019: It’s almost time for Christian summer camp to begin in Bulgaria, and tonight Dante Thompson welcomes Betty Cornett, Gina York, and Greg West to discuss the ministry of Hope Restored Bulgaria. Tune in to find out how you can help put a child on the bus to Christian summer camp. This program also features music from TV57 Trio of Atlanta, Georgia.

Tuesday, June 4, 2019: Tonight Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Don and Shannon Schaupp, the founders of The Potter’s Place Ministry in Central, South Carolina. Don and Shannon share how their ministry helps Christians draw closer to The Lord by providing an environment of quiet solitude with nature trails, prayer cabins, and guest houses for pastors and missionaries seeking a time of rest and renewal. This program also features the singing of CounterFlo.

Wednesday, June 5, 2019: Dave Walton welcomes Dr. David Yanez from Kingwood, Texas to discuss his recent trip to South Africa and the miracles he has seen during his healing services. Melissa Dawkins of Simpsonville, South Carolina informs viewers of Strategy After School, a childcare service that offers summer camp and afterschool programs. Alysha Drain sings on the program tonight.

Thursday, June 6, 2019: Tune in for Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Southern Gospel Singer Sandy Knight, Darlene Atkins of CrossPoint Assembly of God in Greenville, South Carolina, and Lauretta Pierce, the CEO and founder of Covenant Cookies.

Friday, June 7, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for night of testimonies as they welcome Glen and Karen Hunt to give an update about their granddaughter, Lacey. Three years ago at the age of twelve, Lacey was diagnosed with Acute Flaccid Myelitis, a rare condition that affects the nervous system. Karen Hunt also shares her own healing testimony. Gwen and the guests also celebrate Wade Hall’s birthday.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.