Franklin Graham and Christian Leaders from Across the Country Call for Special Day of Prayer for President Donald J. Trump on June 2, 2019

More than 250 Christian leaders sign statement of support

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Evangelist Franklin Graham, along with more than 250 Christian leaders from across the United States, has called for a special day of prayer for President Donald J. Trump on Sunday, June 2, 2019. They are asking pastors, congregations and families across the country to focus on praying for the president that day.

A statement that was released collectively by Franklin Graham and the Christian leaders reads:

"We the undersigned are calling for June 2 to be a special Day of Prayer for the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, that God would protect, strengthen, embolden and direct him. We believe our nation is at a crossroads, at a dangerous precipice. The only one who can fix our country's problems is God Himself, and we pray that God will bless our president and our nation for His glory."

Graham said, "We know that God hears and answers prayer. He can soften hearts and change minds. He is all-powerful, and He rules over the affairs of nations. The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, 'that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior' (1 Timothy 2:2-3)."

To see the official statement and view the list of Christian leaders calling the nation to prayer, visit https://bit.ly/2Wl0Lcg.

Graham is currently in New England, where he is nearing the end of the seven-state Decision America Northeast Tour. He is presenting the Gospel of Jesus Christ at each stop, calling people to repentance and faith, and praying together with believers for their families, churches, communities, and those who are far from God. More than 21,600 have attended the events in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Outreaches in Connecticut and New York will take place in the coming days.

For more information and to read coverage of the Decision America Northeast Tour, visit https://northeast.billygraham.org.

About the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association proclaims the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world by every effective means available. From its headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., the BGEA directs a wide range of domestic and international ministries, including: large-scale festivals led by evangelists Franklin Graham and Will Graham; The Billy Graham Library; The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, located outside of Asheville, N.C.; SearchforJesus.net, an Internet evangelism project reaching thousands of people for Christ online; and many others through print, television, telephone, radio and the Internet. For more information, please visit www.billygraham.org.

