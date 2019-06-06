Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 10-14, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 10, 2019: Join Dante Thompson as he welcomes Bishop Douglas Small, the president of Alive Ministries, to discuss his latest book, The New Apostolic Epoch: God’s Determination to Have a Praying and Missional People. Rush Little plays saxophone on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, June 11, 2019: Tonight Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Kay Spann Byrd of Columbia, South Carolina for an in-depth discussion about seeking a closer relationship with God. Kay shares insight from her book, Have You Talked About God Today? Dr. Candice Smithyman of Freedom Destiny Church in Orange Park, Florida reveals the prophetic word that she recently gave about what the church needs to do to keep the fire of God burning every day.

Wednesday, June 12, 2019: Dr. Bob Shearer welcomes Jack Logan, the founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People. Tonight Jack and Bishop Demetrius Brown of No Limit Holy Temple Church in Greenville, South Carolina discuss how this organization promotes gun safety in our community. This program also features the music of The Singing Epps Family.

Thursday, June 13, 2019: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host an evening of music and ministry with Angie Primm, a singer whose musical background includes singing with Bill Gaither. Angie also discusses her latest CD, Anthems and Hymns.

Friday, June 14, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Tim Burrows, the son on Pastor Raymond Burrows of Faith Temple in Taylors, South Carolina. Tonight Tim shares a tremendous healing testimony. His family, Faithful For, sings throughout the program.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.