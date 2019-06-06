Religious

The Presidential Prayer Team Launches Prayer Campaign Timed to President Trump's 73rd Birthday

Campaign Follows Special Day of Prayer for President Trump Organized by Reverend Franklin Graham

PHOENIX -- The Presidential Prayer Team, the national, nonpartisan prayer ministry for America and its leaders, today announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to gather and send prayers and encouragement to President Donald Trump on June 14th, the date of his 73rd birthday, following a Special Day of Prayer for the President organized by Reverend Franklin Graham on June 2nd.

Along with more than 250 Christian leaders, including Jim Bolthouse, president of The Presidential Prayer Team, Rev. Graham urged Americans to pray that God would protect, strengthen, embolden, and direct President Trump as his enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency.

"This is a critical time for America. We're on the edge of a precipice," said Franklin Graham, chairman of the Presidential Prayer Team Reference/Advisory Board. "We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President."

The Presidential Prayer Team agrees with Franklin Graham's concerns regarding our president. To continue the momentum of prayer at this critical time for the country and in advance of the president's birthday, The Presidential Prayer Team is gathering personal messages for the president via its website, social media channels, emails and phone. Participants can submit a personal prayer and access tools and resources to encourage others to join at www.pray.team/birthday.

On June 14th, The Presidential Prayer Team will share all birthday prayers and messages via Twitter with the goal of reaching and uplifting the president. Americans are invited to share and retweet the collective encouragement gathered on his behalf.

"It was encouraging to see the significant response to Reverend Graham's Special Day of Prayer on June 2nd," said Jim Bolthouse, President of the Presidential Prayer Team. "The Presidential Prayer Team is here 365 days a year to ensure the momentum of prayer is continuous, and that Americans have the tools and resources they need to pray for our country and our president."

Following President Trump's birthday, The Presidential Prayer Team will kick-off its Summer Season of Prayer, a three month-long encouragement to continue praying for the country's leadership. Participants will receive a special weekly prayer schedule for President Trump's cabinet along with the Daily Prayer Briefing, an email that includes daily Scripture, presidential topics and prayer points. To sign up, please visit www.pray.team/join.

About The Presidential Prayer Team

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation's largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The Presidential Prayer Team seeks to be a catalyst in the development of a robust prayer lifestyle and provides tools to encourage prayer through email, web, mobile phones, print, and radio. To learn more about The Presidential Prayer Team, please visit www.presidentialprayerteam.org.

