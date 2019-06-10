Religious

BREAKTHROUGH Arrives on Digital July 2 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD July 16

Based on a True Inspirational Story of Faith, BREAKTHROUGH Arrives on Digital July 2 and 4k Ultra Hd™, Blu-Ray™ and DVD July 16

"You Don't Have to Believe in Divine Intervention to be Moved by This Story" -- Bilge Ebiri, The New York Times

LOS ANGELES -- Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment presents BREAKTHROUGH, arriving on Digital July 2 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on July 16.

BREAKTHROUGH was the #3 film at the box office it's opening weekend, eventually drawing more than $50MM worldwide, and continuing the trend of successful stories of faith being told on the big screen. With an A Cinemascore (one of the top nine films scored by audiences this year), Joyce Smith's story of faith resonated with families everywhere.

"BREAKTHROUGH's home entertainment release gives us an opportunity to showcase some of the incredible footage grabbed on set that we couldn't include in the theatrical experience," said DeVon Franklin, Producer of BREAKTHROUGH and well-known to faith audiences for theatrical hits including MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN and THE STAR. "We included deleted scenes and bonus features with never-before-seen footage with cast and crew shot during the film's production."

When Joyce Smith's (Chrissy Metz) adopted son John (Marcel Ruiz) falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost as John lies lifeless. In the face of every bleak medical case history and dire scientiﬁc prediction, Joyce's unwavering belief inspires her community to pray for John's recovery. Based on the incredible true story, BREAKTHROUGH is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.

Along with producer DeVon Franklin (MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN), the film was adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (SEVEN POUNDS) from Joyce Smith's own book (The Impossible). BREAKTHROUGH stars Chrissy Metz (This is Us), Josh Lucas (Yellowstone, SWEET HOME ALABAMA), Topher Grace (SPIDER-MAN 3, That '70s Show), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Marcel Ruiz (One Day at a Time), Sam Trammell (This is Us, True Blood), and Dennis Haysbert (24). BREAKTHROUGH is directed by Roxann Dawson (House of Cards, The Americans).

Awarded the Dove Seal of Approval for All Ages, BREAKTHROUGH's message of hope and community will inspire the whole family.

BREAKTHROUGH 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD Bonus Features Include:

A Tapestry of Miracles: Making Breakthrough

"Carry My Soul" Phil Wickham Deleted Scene, and Optional Audio Commentary by DeVon Franklin and Roxann Dawson

Trapped in Icy Waters

Audio Commentary by DeVon Franklin and Roxann Dawson

Gallery

BREAKTHROUGH 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ Specifications:

Street Date: July 16, 2019

Pre-Book: June 12, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Total Run Time: 116 Minutes

U.S. Rating: PG (Thematic content including peril)

Closed Captioned: English SDH

BREAKTHROUGH DVD Specifications:

Street Date: July 16, 2019

Pre-Book: June 12, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 2.0, French Dolby Digital 2.0

Total Run Time: 116 Minutes

U.S. Rating: PG (Thematic content including peril)

Closed Captioned: Yes

ABOUT TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, LLC (TCFHE) is a recognized global industry leader and a subsidiary of Twentieth Century Fox Film. TCFHE is the worldwide marketing, sales and distribution company for all Fox film and television programming, acquisitions and original productions as well as all third party distribution partners on DVD, Blu-ray™, 4K Ultra HD, Digital and VOD (video-on-demand). Each year TCFHE introduces hundreds of new and newly enhanced products, which it services to retail outlets and digital stores throughout the world.

ABOUT FRANKLIN ENTERTAINMENT

Franklin Entertainment is a dynamic multi-media entertainment company that is an industry leader in developing and producing mainstream inspirational content. Helmed by producer, best-selling author and spiritual success coach, DeVon Franklin. The company has a multi-year first-look film deal with 20th Century Fox. The company has produced such hits as the animated feature film THE STAR and the inspirational true story MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN.

