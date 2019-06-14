Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 17-21, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 17, 2019: Join Dante Thompson as he welcomes Dr. Craig Von Buseck of Indian Land, South Carolina to discuss his book, I Am Cyrus: Harry S Truman and the Rebirth of Israel. Tonight Dr. Von Buseck reveals President Truman’s part in Israel becoming recognized as a nation. Gospel Recording Artist Talein Harris sings on this program.

Tuesday, June 18, 2019: Tonight Pastor Annie Broughton welcomes Tyeesha Holt, the author of Nothing Gay about Being Gay, to share her testimony of leaving a lifestyle of homosexuality. Tyeesha reveals how this experience has led her to spread The Gospel to the LGBTQ community today and offer insight to churches on how to effectively minister to those influenced by homosexuality. ChoirBoi Cam sings on this program, and Apostle Sammy C. Smith of Grace Cathedral in Piedmont, South Carolina joins him to discuss God’s Army Youth Conference.

Wednesday, June 19, 2019: Dr. Benny Littlejohn welcomes Authors Linda Gilden and Linda Goldfarb to discuss their new installments in The Linked Quick Guides to Personalities series as well as the importance of learning to effectively communicate with others. Tune in tonight as they share insight from their latest books, Linked for Educators and Linked for Parents. This program also features music by Ann Voortmans of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Thursday, June 20, 2019: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Danna Kirk, Annalise Kirk, and Addison Suchka on Nite Line.

Friday, June 21, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Ila Knight, a singer, songwriter, and author from Balsam, North Carolina. Ila sings on tonight’s program, discusses her cookbook, and reveals the details of her latest project.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.