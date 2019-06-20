Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for June 24- 28, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, June 24, 2019: Join Pastor Benny Littlejohn as he welcomes Dr. Larry Carnes of Marietta, Georgia to discuss the state of the church and shares how the church can become more spiritually healthy. Tlisa, a Gospel recording artist from West Hempstead, New York, shares the goal of her ministry and sings on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, June 25, 2019: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Dr. Robert and Carlotta Jackson to discuss Dr. Jackson’s newest book, The Family Doctor Speaks The Truth About Seed Planting. Tonight Dr. Jackson shares stories about sharing the Gospel with his patients for over thirty years and gives advice on how to become an evangelist. Betty Zane Taylor of Shelby, North Carolina ministers in song on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, June 26, 2019: Tonight Pastor Keith Kelly welcomes Reverend Richard Kingrea, a full-time evangelist from Christiansburg, Virginia, to share his testimony and reveal the miracles he has seen throughout his ministry. Eddie and Sherry Richards of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee return to Nite Line to sing on this program. Brady Henderson also discusses his experience as an intern at His Vineyard in Greer, South Carolina.

Thursday, June 27, 2019: Tonight Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host a Strength Healing Healthy Living show on Nite Line. Certified Health and Life Coach Kimberly Joy Morgan and Registered Dietician Jaime Sharp give advice on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Friday, June 28, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall for a night of music and ministry with Old Friends, a Southern Gospel quartet from Candler, North Carolina. Delores Norton, one of the singers in this quartet, shares an amazing healing testimony.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

