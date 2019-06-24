Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 1-5, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 1, 2019: Join Dante Thompson as he welcomes Pastor Asa and Debbie Dockery from World Harvest Church North in Blairsville, Georgia to share insight on what it is like to be a pastor and pastor’s wife. Pastor Dockery also gives a sermon entitled “The Truth Has Proof,” revealing how the Word of God can become alive in our hearts. This program also features the singing of Robert Sellers of Cheraw, South Carolina.

Tuesday, July 2, 2019: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Elliott Washington, the founder of PatriotOwners.com, to share how his organization helps veterans find homes. Regina and Jasper Clark share how they were helped by this organization. This program also features patriotic music from Ken and Gerald Burger.

Wednesday, July 3, 2019: Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. as TV 16 airs First Baptist Columbia’s 32nd Annual Celebration of Liberty, featuring First Baptist Columbia’s choir and orchestra, the 282nd Army Victory Band, parades, and indoor fireworks. Then at 9 p.m. tune into a very special Down Home Gospel filled with patriotic music from southern gospel favorites.

Thursday, July 4, 2019: It’s Ladies’ Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Logan Wolfram and Kim Baker. Logan Wolfram discusses the latest season in her life as she adjusts to a new home and works on her next book. Kim Baker sings on tonight’s program and shares how her father was healed from pancreatic cancer after he was given six months to live.

Friday, July 5, 2019: Gwen and Wade Hall cook something special in the kitchen tonight on Nite Line as Ila Knight from Balsam, North Carolina returns to the program with summer recipes. Anita and Luis Diaz bless viewers in song tonight.

