Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 12-16, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 12, 2019: Join Dave Walton as he welcomes Franco Santoriello, the author of Before and After, to share his powerful testimony on Nite Line. Tune in tonight as Franco reveals how he became a professional bodybuilder, became a drug addict, and gave his life to Christ while he was in prison. Pastor Terry and Carol Whitesides of Crossroads Baptist Church in Brevard, North Carolina share how their food pantry helps the less fortunate in their community. Chris Rose and Carol Whitesides sing on tonight’s program.

Tuesday, August 13, 2019: Pastor Wally and Rhonda Odom welcome Bishop Brandon Whitehurst, the pastor of Faith Tabernacle Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Overseer Kevin T. Austin, Jr. of Conquering City Church in Columbia, South Carolina to discuss the ministry of Restoration Fellowship International, Inc. Tune in tonight to hear how this ministry has brought together a fellowship of churches and ministries to help spread The Gospel of Jesus Christ. Minister Teresa McBride and Pastor Harold Hall share how the Lord called them into ministry and what the Lord has done in their lives. The Journeys, a southern gospel trio from Dobson, North Carolina, perform live music on tonight’s program and share how the Lord led them to start their music ministry.

Wednesday, August 14, 2019: Annie Broughton welcomes Raven Magwood to discuss her latest book, The 7 Practices of Prosperous Women. Stacy Bishop and Dana Sarver share how Women of Warfare uplifts and encourages women through their ministry. They also discuss the details of the upcoming Women of Warfare Conference. Rush Little plays the saxophone on tonight’s program.

Thursday, August 15, 2019: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host an evening of music and ministry with Pastor Steve Bowen, Ronn Jones, and Mark Ward of Set Free Fellowship.

Friday, August 16, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Echoes of Mercy on Nite Line. Brian Lathem and his family minister in song and testimony tonight.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.