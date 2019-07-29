Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 5-9, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 5, 2019: Join Dante Thompson as he welcomes Bishop Getties Jackson from Kingdom Assembly Outreach Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Tonight Dante and Bishop Jackson examine the life of The Apostle Paul and his writings in The Epistle to the Romans, emphasizing the importance of salvation. Brionah Pride sings throughout the evening and shares how the Lord is leading her to begin songwriting to show others the love of Jesus.

Tuesday, August 6, 2019: Annie Broughton welcomes back Rayshawn McAuley, a breast cancer survivor, to share her testimony of healing. Deborah Ross and Robin Bertram reveal how Woman2Woman Ministry connects women of God and allows them to encourage one another. Tonight they also promote their upcoming women’s conference.. This program features the music of Matt and Hannah Forrester.

Wednesday, August 7, 2019: Pastor George Moore welcomes Apostle Steven Brooks back to Nite Line to discuss his book, Working with Angels: Flowing with God in the Supernatural. Tonight Apostle Brooks examines what scripture says about angels and how working with angels can draw us closer to Jesus. Betty Zane Taylor of Shelby, North Carolina sings on tonight’s program.

Thursday, August 8, 2019: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome Evangelist Michael Tate and LaVerne and Edith Tripp for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

Friday, August 9, 2019: It’s a night of southern gospel music as Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Kingsway Quartet and The Melodyaires Quartet back to Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

