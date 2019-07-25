Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 29 - August 2, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 29, 2019: Dante Thompson welcomes Pastor Michael Mbogo of Gospel Community Fellowship to share his testimony of traveling from Kenya to the United States to earn his graduate degree at North Greenville University. Pastor Mark Lawing of Airport Baptist Church in Greer, South Carolina joins Pastor Mbogo to discuss how their meeting led to them ministering in Kenya together. Tonight they reveal their plans to plant more churches, a vocational school, and a Bible College in Kenya. This program features music by The Lore Family of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Tuesday, July 30, 2019: Join Pastor Wally and Rhonda Odom as they welcome Michael Grady of Florence, South Carolina to discuss his latest book, Making God Part of Your Family: Volume 2. Tonight Michael shares his experiences as a thirty-year veteran Bible teacher, revealing the reasons why reading the Bible has been declining and how families can spend more time discussing the Word of God. Evangelist Rhonda Blackburn shares how the Lord led her into women’s ministry and sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, July 31, 2019: Tonight Bill Montgomery is joined by Douglas Small, the author of The New Apostolic Epoch and the founder of Project Pray, a ministry that encourages the praying church movement. Southern Gospel Singer Ben McGalliard of McDonough, Georgia ministers in music on tonight’s program.

Thursday, August 1, 2019: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for Ladies’ Night as they welcome Pastor Tracy Stewart of Destiny Praise Center in Sumter, South Carolina, Debbie Deardorff, the author of The Seventh Floor, and Narvis Hart of Overflow Ministries. This program features music by Mary Sloan.

Friday, August 2, 2019: Tonight on Nite Line Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Faith Home from Greenwood, S.C. Aline Barnes, one of the founders of this Christian drug and alcohol rehabilitation ministry, brings the Faith Home choir to sing on this program and share testimonies throughout the evening.

