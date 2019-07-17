Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 22-26, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 22, 2019: Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Linda Gunter of Love Him Love Them, a ministry dedicated to helping widows and orphans who are in need in Haiti, Ukraine, and northeast Georgia. Tonight Linda reveals how her plans to bring a Haitian girls choir to America had to be canceled and discusses the current needs of the ministry. This program also features music from Love Him Love Them Haitian Children’s Choir’s past performances on Nite Line.

Tuesday, July 23, 2019: Join Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields as they welcome Denise Shick for an in-depth discussion on the difficulties of gender-confusion and how the church should respond to the transgender community. Denise Shick is the founder of Help4Families, a ministry that brings understanding of the pain and spiritual confusion that people face when a loved one experiences gender-identity confusion. Tonight Denise discusses her latest children’s book, When Daddy Leaves to be a Girl. Steve Dalton and the Leviticus Singers of Charlotte returns to Nite Line to sing on the program.

Wednesday, July 24, 2019: Tonight Bishop Getties Jackson discusses the foundation of success as he welcomes Dr. Paul Brownback, the author of How to Succeed as CEO of Your Life: 12 Spiritual Principles I Wish I Learned Long Ago. Tonight Dr. Brownback shares how the Lord has given us the capability to succeed. Jonathan Bledsoe ministers in song on tonight’s program.

Thursday, July 25, 2019: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka as they welcome Pastor Caleb and Ashley Howard to share about Revival Awakening Ministries International. Stephanie Burns and her daughter, Ansley, discuss Ansley’s recent appearance on America’s Got Talent. Reverend Matt Crebbin, the senior pastor of Newtown Congregational Church, shares his experience of being a spiritual leader in a community healing from the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Reverend Crebbin also discusses Healing the Healers, a five-part film that provides support to spiritual leaders, first responders, and social workers who have experienced community-level trauma. This series also provides insight on how to minister to a community during times of distress.

Friday, July 26, 2019: Gwen and Wade Hall welcome Stan Wilson, the minister of music at Living Branch Ministries in Taylors, South Carolina. Tune in tonight for a great program filled with music and ministry.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m.

