Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 15-19, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 15, 2019: Tonight Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes representatives from Sidewalk Advocates for Life for a pro-life program on Nite Line. The co-directors of Sidewalk Advocates for Life Greenville, Carrie Gifford and Patty McGrath, share how this ministry uses a Christ-centered, loving, and peaceful approach to offer life-affirming alternatives at the abortion center. Sidewalk Advocates Jack Asher and Shiela Miller discuss how they became involved in this ministry and share stories of how this ministry has saved lives. This program also features interpretive dancing by Shiela Miller.

Tuesday, July 16, 2019: Join Pastor George Moore for an in-depth discussion on the importance of forgiveness as he welcomes Daniel White and James Lisbon to Nite Line. Tonight Daniel and James share their testimonies of forgiveness. 3R1 Rocks performs live music on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, July 17, 2019: Dave Walton welcomes Tiffany Blackwell back to Nite Line to share how the Lord shifted her ministry from South Carolina to Tennessee. Tiffany also reveals the mission of Emergency University, an apostolic school of the prophetic and what students can learn through these eight-week courses. Danny Bishop ministers in music throughout the program.

Thursday, July 18, 2019: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for an informational Nite Line as they welcome Jane Robelot from WYFF News 4 in Greenville, South Carolina. Rob DeHollander, a Christian financial adviser, also shares important tips on saving, tithing, and maintaining financial stability. Dr. Alissa Manfredi and Nurse Derek Geise from Hospice of the Upstate provide information on hospice care. Simeon Sloan, the worship leader at Palmetto Pointe Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, uplifts the name of Christ through music on this program.

Friday, July 19, 2019: Tonight Gwen and Wade Hall promote the upcoming 21st Annual St. Jude Benefit Gospel Singing. The host of this event, Stanley Pierce, shares how the Lord led him to sponsor these benefits after his son passed away from leukemia. Eastern Bound sings on tonight’s program and share how they became involved with this fundraiser.

