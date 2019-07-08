Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for July 8-12, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, July 8, 2019: Join Dante Thompson as he welcomes Pastor Asa Dockery of World Harvest Church North in Blairsville, Georgia back to Nite Line. Pastor Dockery discusses the importance of Christians being open with one another and being free from bondage. This program also features music from Daniel Daughtry of Darlington, South Carolina.

Tuesday, July 9, 2019: Tonight Pastor Benny Littlejohn welcomes Rev. Dale Swofford to share how the Lord led him to become an author despite being dyslexic. Rev. Swofford’s friend, Anita Barrett, joins him to share how she has helped him with his writing. Dr. Robert and Carlotta Jackson discuss Dr. Jackson’s newest book, The Family Doctor Speaks The Truth About Seed Planting. Dr. Jackson reflects on sharing the Gospel with his patients for over thirty years and gives advice on how to become an evangelist. Redeemers of Faith from Clinton, South Carolina sings tonight and discusses an upcoming concert with Adam Crabb that will raise awareness for the Stomp Out Hunger Campaign.

Wednesday, July 10, 2019: Annie T. Broughton welcomes Ann Sullivan to discuss her book, Unsatisfied: Finding Contentment in a Discontented World. Kris Swiatocho and Pastor Freddy Johnson return to Nite Line to share how the Lord led them to become involved in singles ministry and to promote The Singles Network’s upcoming Labor Day weekend retreat. This program also features music from The Pruitt Family.

Thursday, July 11, 2019: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome The Afters, a Dove Award-winning Christian pop group that is known for their number one song, “Light Up the Sky.” Danna Kirk and Awesome Presence worship with Mary and Toni around the piano.

Friday, July 12, 2019: Gwen and Wade Hall are joined by Meghan Woods tonight on Nite Line. Tune in as Meghan shares her testimony and reveals how she was chosen out of 300,000 competitors to receive The Golden Ticket to American Idol.

