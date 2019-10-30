Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for November 4-8, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, November 4, 2019: Tonight Pastor Wally and Rhonda Odom discuss the importance of faith as they welcome Pastor Michael Bryant, the author of The Faith Factor: Living Life in God’s Design. This program also features the music of Johnson Edition.

Tuesday, November 5, 2019: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Rev. Dale Swofford to share how he became a non-fiction author despite the struggles of having dyslexia. Rev. Swofford also discusses how his love for colonial history inspired his books, Goin’ South and Colonial Patriot Turning Point. Rev. Andre Fullwood discusses his new ministry, Kingdom Renovators, and promotes his upcoming Inner Healing Workshop.

Wednesday, November 6, 2019: Evangelist Dave Walton is joined by Bishop Tim Hill, the general overseer of Church of God International and the author of The Speed of Favor. Tonight Bishop Hill examines what scripture says about God’s favor, discusses the importance of seed planting, and ministers in music throughout the evening.

Thursday, November 7, 2019: Tonight on Nite Line Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka host Ladies’ Night and welcome Susan Wells, LaShea Colson, and Bridget Trammell for an evening of music and ministry.

Friday, November 8, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome contest winners from The North Carolina Mountain State Fair for an evening of music and ministry on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.