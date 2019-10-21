Religious

Night Line Guest Line-up for October 28 – November 1, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

WGGS TV's Tent Revival

Come join TV 16 for a lively celebration of our Lord and Savior during its Tent Revival. This week of Tent Revival presents inspirational preaching and spirited musical performances for these nights especially dedicated to praise and worship. Each night of Tent Revival begins at 8 p.m.

Here is the schedule for TV 16's Tent Revival:

Monday, October 28, 2019: Tonight Tent Revival begins as Dante Thompson welcomes Dr. Josh and Ashley Franks of People’s Tabernacle Church in Savannah, Tennessee for a night of music and ministry.

Tuesday, October 29, 2019: Dante Thompson welcomes Evangelist Dave Walton to preach on this night of Tent Revival. Eddie and Sherry Richards sing throughout the evening.

Wednesday, October 30, 2019: Tent Revival continues as Dante Thompson welcomes Pastor Jamie Atkins of Central Church of God to preach and The Atkins Family to minister in music.

Thursday, October 31, 2019: Join Pastor Keith Kelly for this night of Tent Revival as he welcomes Pastor Steve Watson of New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Greer, South Carolina and Redeemers of Faith, a southern gospel group from Clinton, South Carolina.

Friday, November 1, 2019: Gwen and Wade Hall bring Tent Revival to a close as they welcome Dr. Bob Shearer to deliver the final sermon this week. The program also features music from Gwen Hall.

Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.