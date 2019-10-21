Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for October 21-25, 2019

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, October 21, 2019: Tonight Dante Thompson hosts an anniversary special on Nite Line as WGGS celebrates 47 years of ministry. Join Dante as he welcomes Gwen and Wade Hall, Mary Sloan, Pastor Keith Kelly, Pastor Benny Littlejohn, Evangelist Dave Walton, Pastor Wally and Rhonda Odom, Pastor George Moore, Pastor Donnie and Dana O’Shields, Dr. Bob Shearer, and Bill Montgomery to share their experiences of being a part of this ministry. Singing tonight are Gwen Hall and Mary Sloan.

Tuesday, October 22, 2019: Pastor Wally and Rhonda Odom welcome Jay Schabacker, the author of Scienctific Challenges to Evolutionary Theory: How These Changes Affect Religion. Tonight Jay shares how he came to faith in Christ after being an engineer on the Apollo launches. This program features the singing of The Washington Avenue Brothers.

Wednesday, October 23, 2019: Pastor Nathan Bland welcomes Lora J. Ray to discuss The Invasion Movement,

an evangelistic outreach initiative that uses street evangelism and Christian concerts to reach the lost. Several artists from this ministry join Lora Ray to discuss their experiences with this ministry and minister in music on the program.

Thursday, October 24, 2019: Join Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka for a Strength Healing program on Nite Line as they welcome Vanessa Rose, the host of It’s A Beautiful Bite, a cooking show that promotes healthy eating. Mary and Toni are also joined by Elke Living as she discusses her journey to become a certified health coach and shares a recipe from her cookbook.

Friday, October 25, 2019: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome guests from The North Carolina Mountain State Fair to share testimonies and minister in music.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.