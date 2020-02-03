Religious

Nite Line Guest Line-up for February 3-7, 2020

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, February 3, 2020: Tonight Annie Broughton hosts a Nite Line about the power of our words. Barbara Corley, the author of I’m Not Taking It Anymore, discusses how she was verbally abused in her marriage. Donnette Robinson sings on tonight’s program and shares how The Lord led her to write her book, Broken Promises: Words Do Hurt.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020: Pastor Nathan Bland discusses the foundation of success as he welcomes Dr.

Paul Brownback, the author of How to Succeed as CEO of Your Life: 12 Spiritual Principles I Wish I Learned Long

Ago. Tonight Dr. Brownback shares how the Lord has given us the capability to succeed. Southern Gospel Trio 2-R-More sings on tonight’s program.

Wednesday, February 5, 2020: Join Evangelist Dave Walton as he welcomes Jon Simone to discuss Promised Land Prison Ministries USA. Tonight Jon shares how he ministers in jails and prisons across the Southeastern United States, including juvenile detention facilities. This program also features music from Rob Williams.

Thursday, February 6, 2020: It’s Ladies Night on Nite Line as Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Michelle Kirby, Tricia Deboer, and Cori Banks Eastmond. Mary Sloan sings tonight.

Friday, February 7, 2020: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome Pastor Jamie and Crystal Atkins from Central Church of God to share the story of how they met and fell in love. Jamie and Crystal also minister in song tonight on Nite Line.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

